Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). LivePerson reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after acquiring an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in LivePerson by 887.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 483,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 434,538 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,124,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 851,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 381,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

