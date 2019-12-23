Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $90.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $92.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $135,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $1,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,338,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,624 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,604. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

