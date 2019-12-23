Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortress Biotech’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

