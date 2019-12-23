Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2019 – Pacira Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/17/2019 – Pacira Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Pacira Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Pacira Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2019 – Pacira Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Pacira Biosciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Pacira Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Pacira Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2019 – Pacira Biosciences is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,147 shares of company stock worth $3,610,823 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

