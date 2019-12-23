Analysts Set Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) PT at $42.81

Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.81.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 4.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 581,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRP opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. Ctrip.Com International has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

