Analysts Set Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Target Price at $63.00

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

