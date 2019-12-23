Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $131.17

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAC. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $4,734,062 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 606,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC opened at $129.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $129.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

