Analysts Set Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $52.55

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.55.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $51,908.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $513,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

