Analysts Set Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Price Target at C$327.33

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$327.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$500.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from C$370.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

TSE:SHOP traded down C$1.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$512.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,965. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion and a PE ratio of -446.77. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$160.02 and a 52 week high of C$543.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$445.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$439.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total transaction of C$172,126.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,917.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total value of C$118,819.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160 shares in the company, valued at C$66,940.66. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129 in the last 90 days.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

