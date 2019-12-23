Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) PT at $43.36

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

