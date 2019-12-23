Analyzing Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Midland States Bancorp (NYSE:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Great Western Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $295.36 million 2.40 $39.42 million $2.04 14.31 Great Western Bancorp $603.65 million 3.30 $167.37 million $2.94 12.03

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midland States Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Midland States Bancorp and Great Western Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Western Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Great Western Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 18.30% 10.01% 1.10% Great Western Bancorp 27.73% 9.01% 1.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Midland States Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio include commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial real estate investment, real estate construction, and multifamily loans, as well as loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; consumer installment loans for purchase cars, boats, other recreational vehicles, and appliances, as well as other home improvement projects; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also originates residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers commercial equipment leasing and merchant services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 69 banking offices in 48 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois and the St. Louis metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and general lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2018, the company's branch network consisted of 174 branch offices located in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

