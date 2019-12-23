Analyzing VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) & COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY)

COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

COBHAM PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

COBHAM PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COBHAM PLC/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COBHAM PLC/ADR $2.18 billion 2.41 $98.11 million $0.11 38.64 VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR $11.97 billion 1.71 $807.80 million $1.33 24.88

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than COBHAM PLC/ADR. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COBHAM PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for COBHAM PLC/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COBHAM PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares COBHAM PLC/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COBHAM PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 5.85% 20.21% 4.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR beats COBHAM PLC/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

COBHAM PLC/ADR Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite, radio, wireless, antenna, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment offers critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, which include radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves defense, radar, electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flights, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

