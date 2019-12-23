Analyzing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Protagenic Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.33 billion 6.77 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -167.46 Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A

Protagenic Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zillow Group and Protagenic Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 9 8 0 2.32 Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.12, suggesting a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -7.3, meaning that its share price is 830% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -13.95% -7.20% -4.85% Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -3,300.65% -448.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

