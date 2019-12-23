Apex (CPX) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Apex has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitbns, LBank and Switcheo Network. Apex has a market cap of $855,186.00 and approximately $31,410.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00020282 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003771 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,742,327 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.