Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 87,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,984,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

