Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of -2.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Apple’s score:

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.67. 11,197,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,811,228. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $282.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1,251.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.