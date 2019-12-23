Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,727 shares of company stock valued at $65,675,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after buying an additional 10,983,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,994,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.