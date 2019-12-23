Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.89

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.89 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 211869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.28. The stock has a market cap of $381.20 million and a PE ratio of -13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.83.

In other news, Director William Glenn Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$413,142.68.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

