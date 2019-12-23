Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 165.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

ARAV stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Aravive by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

