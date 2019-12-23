Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,023.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,802,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 356.6% during the second quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 170,152 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 168,556 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 168,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 4,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

