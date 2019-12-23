Arionum Trading Up 10.7% This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $145,550.00 and approximately $65,358.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

