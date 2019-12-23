ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ArQule posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARQL shares. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ArQule currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ArQule by 4.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARQL opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

