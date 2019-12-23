Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.39

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 8273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,794,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 225,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,305,000 after purchasing an additional 720,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 910,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,053,000 after buying an additional 135,107 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

