ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $33.77 on Friday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.398 dividend. This is a boost from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

