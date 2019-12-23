Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASMB. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $21.05 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $539.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.