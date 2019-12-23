Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $308.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.33 million and the lowest is $305.00 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $317.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of ASTE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,980. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $930.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Astec Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

