AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,808 ($102.71) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,369.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,951.70. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

