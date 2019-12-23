Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Up 19.2%

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) shares were up 19.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.23, approximately 113,552 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 23,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The stock has a market cap of $129.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01.

About Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

