Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.04. 31,746,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,238,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

