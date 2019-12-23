Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been given a C$13.00 target price by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.30.

TSE:APR.UN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.26. 72,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.01 million and a P/E ratio of 69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.04. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$8.45 and a 12 month high of C$12.77.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

