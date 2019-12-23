Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after purchasing an additional 760,520 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,082,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 236,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 1.91%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

