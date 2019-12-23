Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will report sales of $146.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.78 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $505.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $509.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $589.57 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $603.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $2,164,010. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,348,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 768,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $71.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

