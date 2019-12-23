Baader Bank Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.50 ($7.56) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €5.05 ($5.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

