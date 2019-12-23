BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of BAFYY opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.73. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

