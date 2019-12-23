Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 155,281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.