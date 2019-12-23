Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $240.50 million and $53.19 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Zebpay, Bancor Network and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,205,652 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, DDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Liqui, Kyber Network, WazirX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Bittrex, IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, BitBay, ChaoEX, ABCC, Ethfinex, Koinex, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDCM, Upbit, Huobi, Poloniex, CPDAX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

