Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Basic Energy Services provides a range of services to America’s oil and gas producers. Its operations span the heartland of domestic onshore production from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico to the Rocky Mountain states . Its services support the entire life cycle of a well – from drilling to production and finally – abandonment. They are committed to providing a safe and rewarding workplace, giving its customers the value they expect and doing our part to support a strong and viable oil and gas industry. “

Basic Energy Services stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Basic Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

