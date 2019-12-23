Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and YoBit. Bata has a market cap of $15,802.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00558271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008028 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.