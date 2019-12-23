Bausch Health Companies Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

NYSE BHC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 168,125 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,435,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.