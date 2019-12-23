BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.30.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$60.88 on Monday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$53.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is 95.86%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

