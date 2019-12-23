BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.22

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 5330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

