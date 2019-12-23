Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

BNFT has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Benefitfocus by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNFT stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.29. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

