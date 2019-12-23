Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 377,033 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 377,033 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Symantec worth $128,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 2,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Symantec news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $228,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 367,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,148.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYMC shares. UBS Group upgraded Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of SYMC stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Symantec Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

