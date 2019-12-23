Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.16% of BlackRock worth $82,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in BlackRock by 665.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 32.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 35.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $499.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $506.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.64.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

