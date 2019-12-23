Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 3.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.67% of Canadian National Railway worth $428,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $90.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

