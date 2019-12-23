Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys 486,635 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 5.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $720,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $55.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

