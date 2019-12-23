Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Grows Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 10.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.26% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,460,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,356,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,483,000 after buying an additional 125,057 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $79.25 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

