Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $107.86 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Cummins worth $107,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 31.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.26.

NYSE CMI opened at $181.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.95. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

