Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $137,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,253,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,804,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 84,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

