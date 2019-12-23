Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 112,120 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,120 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises approximately 1.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 2.16% of Amdocs worth $145,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 1,928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,351,000 after buying an additional 3,328,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $42,362,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amdocs by 21.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,915,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,048,000 after acquiring an additional 523,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amdocs by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,655,000 after purchasing an additional 514,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $72.62 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

